January 2020 unemployment rate in Romania stands at 2.98pct

Nationwide unemployment in Romania was standing at 2.98 percent at the end of January 2020, up 0.01 percentage points from December 2019 and down 0.34 percentage points against January 2019, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) reported on Friday.

The total number of unemployed reported at the end of January was 258,917, by 1,052 more than at the end of December 2019.Out of the total unemployed, 59,078 were drawing unemployment benefits and 199,839 were not. Compared with the previous month, the number of unemployed who received benefits increased by 742 persons, whereas the number of those who didn't receive benefits increased by 310 persons.By area of residence, 78,527 unemployed people come from urban areas and 180,390 unemployed people from the rural area.As many as 72,998 unemployed people were aged between 40 - 49 years, followed by those in the age group over 55 years (50,958 unemployed). The fewest unemployed, 13,196, were in the age group 25-29 years.Regarding the structure of unemployment by educational attainment, unemployed without formal education and those with a primary education level made up the most 28.57 percent of the total unemployed registered with ANOFM, whereas the unemployed with a high school education made up 28.86 percent and those with a university education accounted for 5.35 percent.