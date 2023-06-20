Jaqueline Cristian and Irina Bara, defeated in first round at Gaiba (WTA 125)

The Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Irina Bara were defeated, on Tuesday, in the first round of the WTA 125 tournament by Gaiba (Italy), with total prizes of 100,000 dollars.

Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, the 131st in the WTA) was eliminated by Austrian Sinja Kraus (21 years old, the 171st in the WTA), 7-5, 6-3, after one hour and 31 minutes.

The Romanian managed 10 aces, but also committed 10 double faults.

Irina Bara (28 years old, the 209th in the WTA) was defeated by the Italian Nuria Brancaccio (22 years old, the 184th in the WTA), 6-4, 6-1, in 63 minutes.

Bara won his first two duels with Brancaccio, in 2017 in the quarterfinals in Beni Mellal, 6-0, 6-3, and in 2022 in the first round in Rome, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

The two Romanians each won 1,135 dollars and one WTA point.

Jaqueline Cristian will play also in doubles, together with the Serbian Olga Danilovic.AGERPRES