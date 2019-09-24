 
     
Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament approve the disband of Special Committee on Justice laws

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers of Parliament approved on Tuesday Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu's request on disbanding the special committee on justice laws, led by Florin Iordache.

Ciolacu proposed the leadership of the two Chambers of Parliament for the disband of the joint special committee for systematization, unification and assurance of legislative stability on Justice, established through Parliament Decision No.62/2017.

The bills and draft laws which this special committee is referred with are to be sent to the permanent specialised committees for drawing up the reports

