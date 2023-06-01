June 1 in history

1431 - Death in a battle with the Ottomans of Dan II, ruler prince of Wallachia

1475 - First documented mention of Craiova

1636 - Birth of scholar, theologian, traveler and diplomat Nicolae Milescu (Spatarul) (d. 1708)

1829 - Albina Romaneasca (Romanian Bee) biweekly magazine is released in Iasi, the first Romanian newspaper in Moldova

1836 - The first opera performance in Romanian with Semiramida by G. Rossini, performed by the students of the Philharmonic Society (founded in October 1833)

1838 - Birth of engineer, writer Gheorghe I. Lahovary, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 13 June 1909)

1878 - The International Congress in Berlin, convened in order to revise the Treaty of San Stefano, with the participation of the representatives of the great powers. Romania is not admitted with official participation, but the Congress recognizes its independence and rights over Dobrogea, the Danube Delta and the Island of Snakes. Bolgrad, Cahul and Ismail counties in southern Bessarabia are again incorporated into Russia, although the Russian-Romanian Convention of April 1877 had expressly provided for the respect of Romania's territorial integrity

1900 - Birth of the agronomic engineer Amilcar P. Vasiliu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 21, 1994)

1901 - The Carmen Choral Society is founded in Bucharest

1909 - Birth of actor Nicolae Tomazoglu (d. December 1964)

1919 - Death of Ioan Bogdan, historian and philosopher, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (b. 25 July 1864)

1920 - Diplomatic relationships between Romania and Vatican are established at legation level

1931 - Birth of mathematician Petru T. Mocanu, member of the Romanian Academy (2009) (d. March 28, 2016)

1946 - Marshal Ion Antonescu, head of state between 1940 and 1944, is executed in the Jilava prison, following the death sentence pronounced by the new Soviet-influenced Romanian authorities (b. 2 June 1882)

1946 - As a result of the sentence handed down, Mihai Antonescu, liberal leader and lawyer, professor of the University of Bucharest, is executed at Jilava prison (b. November 18, 1904)

1948 - Romania ratifies the Articles of Incorporation of the World Health Organization, signed on July 22, 1946, in New York

1952 - Death of poet Gavril Rotica (b. 1 May 1881)

1956 - Birth of writer Mircea Cartarescu

1957 - Inauguration of the Museum of Romanian Literature in Bucharest, founded by the critic and literary historian Perpessicius (Dimitrie S. Panaitescu)

1964 - Romania, Japan Governments raise their diplomatic missions embassy rank

1971 - Birth of singer and actress Monica Anghel

1972 - Opening in Constanta of the first public dolphinarium in southeastern Europe

1975 - Death of Eugen Filotti, publicist and translator (b. 15 July 1896)

1977 - Death of chemist Coriolan Dragulescu, member of the Romanian Academy (March 21, 1963) (b. April 4, 1907)

1977 - Birth of actor Toma Cuzin

1982 - Death of actor Constantin Neamtu-Ottonel (b. December 4, 1885)

1986 - Death of Nicolae Mladin, Metropolitan of Transylvania (b. December 18, 1914)

1993 - The VAT is introduced in Romania as a new taxation system

1996 - Romania becomes a full member of the Central European Initiative, alongside four more former associate states - Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria and Ukraine

2006 - The rebuilt Romanian cemetery from Tiganca, Republic of Moldova, is consecrated and inaugurated, in the presence of the former sovereign of Romania, King Mihai I

2019 - Pope Francis's apostolic visit to Romania, carried out between 31 May and 2 June, in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj

2020 - Death of painter Vladimir Zamfirescu (b. May 3, 1936).AGERPRES