JUNE 9 IN HISTORY

1848 - Assembly of Islaz (Romanati County, the Oltenia historical region), marking the start of the 1848 Revolution in Wallachia. Adoption of the Proclamation of Islaz - the programme of the revolution - and shaping of first revolutionary government composed of Ion Heliade-Radulescu, Major Christian Tell, Stefan Golescu, priest Radu Sapca and Captain Nicolae Plesoianu.

1902 - Birth of mathematician Alexandru Ghika, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 11, 1964)

1912 - Death of great drama writer Ion Luca Caragiale, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 30, 1852)

1915 - Birth of essayist, translator Dumitru D. Panaitescu (9/22 June) (d. 7 March 1983)

1923 - Death of prose writer Nicolae N. Beldiceanu (b. 15 May 1881)

1934 - Romania and the Soviet Union resume diplomatic relations, after ceasing them in January 1918

1939 - Birth of soprano Ileana Cotrubas, in Galati

1944 - Death of geologist and petrographer Ludovic Mrazec, successively member, Vice President and President of the Romanian Academy (b. July 17, 1867)

1949 - Death of actress, singer Maria Cebotari (b. 10 February 1910)

1972 - Death of physician, physiologist Alexandru Grigore Benetato, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 18 November 1905)

1990 - Solemn session of the two Chambers of Parliament. Resumption of democratic legislative activity through first elected Parliament after the 1989 Revolution

1998 - Inauguration in Bucharest of Kilometrul Zero monument, rebuilt and restored on the old venue in front of Saint George the New Church

2003 - The first summit of foreign ministers from the member countries of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) - Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia-Montenegro, Romania and Turkey takes place in Sarajevo

2015 - Death of prose writer, dramatists and radio-TV producer Corneliu Leu (b. 21 July 1932)

2021 - The film "colectiv", directed by Alexander Nanau wins the LUX Audience Award 2021 granted by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy (EFA), in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas

2021 - Gov't approves state of alert prolongation by 30 days, countrywide, as of 12 June, in context of the COVID-19 pandemic.