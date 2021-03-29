JusMin Ion to ask Venice Commission for opinion related to SIIJ dismantling draft

Minister of Justice Stelian Ion on Monday informs that he will write to the Venice Commission to ask for an opinion related to the draft law on the abolition of the Section Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), adopted by the Deputies' Chamber with a modification saying that magistrates can be sent to trial with the approval of the CSM (Superior Council of Magistracy) only, according to AGREPRES.

Stelian Ion told a press conference that he is not the author of the respective modification and that this version would be a solution of compromise to get the bill adopted.

The Minister of Justice informed that he will ask for the opinion of the Venice Commission related to the project to dismantle SIIJ.

"I want to inform you that, today, I have drafted a request that I will send to the Venice Commission to ask for an opinion related to this bill and this modification so that things will be clear. I was told that every time when such modifications are brought to the justice laws it is better to get such an opinion first. I also believe that it would be better to get that opinion," said Stelian Ion.

He said that the issue regarding such additional guarantees for magistrates will be fixed through the three bills to modify the justice laws recently put up for public debate.