JusMin Predoiu, Tunisian ambassador discuss bilateral justice cooperation

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu met on Tuesday with Tunisian ambassador in Bucharest Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali, at the diplomat's request, with the two officials discussing among others bilateral justice cooperation, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting at the Ministry's premises focused on the development of the legal framework governing the bilateral relationship, looking also at development prospects for justice cooperation.

Both sides expressed their readiness to go through the necessary legal steps for the negotiation and signing of a cooperation agreement between the two Justice Ministries, the cited source said.

Director of the Justice Ministry's International Law and Judicial Cooperation Department Viviana Onaca also attended the talks.