JusMin Toader says there is no CCR decision that is not observed

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader mentioned on Thursday that there is no decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) which doesn't produce legal effects and isn't observed, a statement made in the context in which the CCR established that there is a conflict between powers regarding the denial to remove from office the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and also ruled that the President is to issue the decree to remove Laura Codruta Kovesi from office.

"There is no decision of the Constitutional Court that doesn't have legal effects, as there isn't any decision of the Constitutional Court that is not observed by any individual, legal person or authority. We only have the release [of the CCR]. We await for the grounds, the moment when the decision is published in the Official Journal of Romania and then, we can certainly make more statements. But for now, within the bounds of the release, I believe that it's good to sit on the bench and let everyone carry out their duties," Tudorel Toader stated at the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) headquarters.On Wednesday the plenary sitting of the CCR debated the request to solve the judicial constitutional conflict between the Justice Minister and Romania's President, firstly, as well as that between the Government and Romania's President, secondly, determined by the head of state's refusal to follow up with the request to remove chief prosecutor of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi from office."The Court, by a majority of votes, has decided: 1 - It finds the existence of a legal constitutional conflict between the Minister of Justice and the President of Romania, generated by the refusal of the President of Romania to follow up the proposal to revoke from office the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Mrs Laura Codruta Kovesi; 2 - The President of Romania is to issue the decree for removing from office the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Mrs Laura Codruta Kovesi," reads the CCR release.