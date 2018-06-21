Justice Ministry kicks off selection of Romania's representative in UNIDROIT Governing Council

Justice Ministry announced on Thursday that it kicked off the selection of Romania's representative in the Governing Council of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT), the applications can be submitted until 16 July, with the result due on 25 July.

According to the ad published on the ministry's website, the candidates must be Romanian citizens, having their domicile in Romania, justices, law practitioners, university academia or public officers with vast experience in the field of private international law, to know, at advanced level, at least one of UNIDROIT's working languages, namely English or French. The supplementary knowledge of one of the other official languages of UNIDROIT, Italian, German or Spanish, represents a plus."The selection committee, designated by the Justice Minister will select the application files according to the above mentioned criteria and the communication of the result will take place on 25 July," informs the Justice Ministry.