Labour minister meets WB experts on pensions, labour and social protection

Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura Oprescu met with World Bank experts in the area of pensions, labour and social protection, social assistance, informs the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity (MMSS) in a press release posted on its Facebook page.

"We worked very well together in key areas such as the reform of the public pension system or the minimum inclusion income. The partnership continues, with priority areas such as employment and vocational training, social assistance reform and the drafting of the new pay law. I thank the World Bank and its experts for their support so far and we look forward to a strong partnership in the future," said Minister Simona Bucura-Oprescu.

According to the quoted source, the World Bank is a "long-term partner for the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity."

The World Bank delegation included Dhushyanth Raju - labour and social protection expert, Roman Zhukovskyi - pensions expert, and Victor Sulla - social assistance expert.

"The World Bank remains a strategic partner of the MMSS for the implementation of reforms in 2024," the release reads.