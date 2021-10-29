Law on offsetting rising energy prices - promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Friday the law on offsetting scheme for energy consumption, agerpres reports.According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed the decree promulgating the Law for the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 118/2021 regarding the establishment of an offsetting scheme for the consumption of electricity and natural gas for the cold season 2021-2022, as well as for the completion of the Government Ordinance no. 27/1996 regarding the granting of facilities to the persons residing or working in some localities in the Apuseni Mountains and in the "Danube Delta" Biosphere Reserve.
The law was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, as a decision-making body.