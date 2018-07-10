Law requiring approval of Constitutional Court plenum for court judge's arrest, search, indictment promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed into law the bill amending and complementing Law No. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court, providing that Constitutional Court judges cannot be taken into custody, arrested, searched or indicted other than with the approval of the Constitutional Court plenum.

The piece of regulation provides that the approval for a magistrate to be taken into custody, arrested, searched or indicted requires the vote of two thirds of the Constitutional Court panel, after the hearing of the respective judgeFollowing a notification by PNL and USR lawmakers the Constitutional Court ruled on March 20 that specific provisions of the bill amending Law No. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court are unconstitutional and consequently the Senate, acting in its capacity as decision making body, reviewed in June the bill initiated by deputy Adnagi Slavoliub from the group of minorities.