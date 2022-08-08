Live-fire drills scheduled at Babadag shooting range, traffic restrictions set in place

Military exercises are scheduled between August 8 - 31 at the Babadag shooting range located between the villages of Enisala and Salcioara - Tulcea County; for this reason, traffic restrictions will be in place on County Road 222 between the two villages, the County Council announced on its website.

War ammunition drills will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., with continuous firing for 60 minutes and 10-minute breaks in between.

"For emergency situations, contact the Babadag Secondary Combat Training Center at phone numbers 0240/562805, 0721016968," the Tulcea County Council said. AGERPRES