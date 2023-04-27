Loans to non-government sector advance 1.3pct in March 2023

At end-March 2023, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced 1.3 percent (0.2 percent in real terms) from February 2023 to RON 370,493.5 million, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a press release on Thursday.

RON-denominated loans, representing 67.8 percent of total volume of loans to non-government sector, rose by 0.4 percent, whilst foreign currency-denominated loans, holding 32.2 percent of total loans to non-government sector, grew by 3.1 percent when expressed in RON (2.4 percent when expressed in EUR).

In year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector advanced 10.2 percent (down 3.8 percent in real terms), on the back of the 2.7 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (down 10.3 percent in real terms) and the 30.2 percent rise in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (similar evolution when expressed in EUR).

Credit to general government increased by 2.8 percent in March 2023 from the previous month, to RON 179,425.0 million. In year-on-year comparison, this indicator expanded by 9.4 percent (down 4.5 percent in real terms).

At end-March 2023, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 613,957.0 million, up 0.3 percent (down 0.7 percent in real terms) month on month. In year-on-year comparison, broad money rose by 8.2 percent (down 5.5 percent in real terms). AGERPRES