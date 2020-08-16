LocalElections2020/ Traian Basescu officially enters race for Bucharest mayor

MEP Traian Basescu filed today his candidacy for Bucharest general mayor, stating that the People's Movement Party (PMP) will support the National Liberal Party (PNL) at the censorship motion, although his decision to join the race for mayor of the capital city was determined by the attitude of the Liberals.

"PMP will remain loyal to the alliance with PNL, although my entry into this race was determined by them, they simply humiliated us. Six months since the agreement to back the government. They told us that we will run in an alliance for Bucharest and just a week before they said this is no longer possible, which is not OK, not even as a behavior. But this doesn't mean that we will not keep our word to support them to the last vote," Basescu said.On this occasion, he claimed that he will get 30 percent of the votes of the Bucharesters.