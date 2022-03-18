'Lower Danube' University to host 'Galati of Yesteryear' exhibition featuring AGERPRES archive photos

The 'Lower Danube' University of Galati, through the Faculty of Letters, is organizing together with the National News Agency AGERPRES the photo exhibition 'Galati of Yesteryear', featuring images of the city's landmarks from the agency's photographic archive, representatives of the higher education institution informed on Friday.

This is one of a string of events organized on the occasion of the University Days, as March 20 marks the 74th anniversary of the first use of the title "University" in an official act (the State Council's Decree of March 20, 1974) sanctioning the union of the city's Polytechnic Institute with the Pedagogical Institute.

The venue of the exhibition is the lobby of the University, where meanwhile digitized photos of the city taken between 1947-1998 by AGERPRES photojournalists will be put on display, Agerpres.ro informs.

The opening will take place on March 21 at 13:00 p.m. in the presence of AGERPRES managing director Claudia Victoria Nicolae.

Rector of the 'Lower Danube' University, Professor Puiu Lucian Georgescu (EngD), the two vice-rectors of the university, Professor Silvius Stanciu (EngD) and Professor Alexandru Nechifor (MD-PhD), as well as Professor Simona Antofi (D.Litt.) and Associate Professor Catalin Negoita (D.Litt.) from the Faculty of Letters will also attend.

The exhibition is part of a traveling series staged by AGERPRES on the occasion of its 133rd anniversary and will remain open to the public for a month, until April 21.