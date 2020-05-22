MAE: 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to Romania

A number of 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to the country on Friday, helped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and Ministry of Interior, informed the MAE.

"In continuing efforts to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who were temporarily abroad and were affected by the health protection measures and traveling restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAE informed that on May 22, in the morning, it was facilitated the returned to the country a number of 347 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain, following the joint steps of the MAE, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Interior. The Romanian authority also allowed two Indian citizens, 2 Spanish citizens, one Dutch citizen to return to their residence country Romania, as well as an Uruguayan citizen, who was a member of the family of a Romanian citizen," informed the MAE.According to the same press release, among the Romanian citizens who were repatriated from Spain some were found in special situations, of a medical or social nature, like persons with reduced mobility, one person with a total visual impairment, minors, Erasmus students and also persons who couldn't prolong their staying in Spain.Repatriation was ensured by two special charter planes operated by the TAROM company, on the Bucharest-Madrid-Bucharest and Bucharest-Barcelona-Bucharest routes.By using the same charter, the authorities facilitated on the Bucharest-Madrid and Bucharest-Barcelona routes, the repatriation of 20 Spanish citizens who were in Romania and 62 Romanian citizens who reside in this state.MAE reiterates its previous calls regarding the verification of the information published on its Internet page and the Internet pages of the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad.