MAE recommends Romanians to only travel if absolutely necessary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recommends that all Romanian citizens think twice before traveling abroad in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic and to make only the trips that they consider absolutely necessary, according to a press release sent by the MAE to AGERPRES.

The MAE recalls that among the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities in the context of the pandemic is also the one of making a periodically updated list of countries/areas with high epidemiological risk and that the persons returning from such areas will be required to self-isolate."Considering the fact that the mentioned list is updated weekly by the National Institute of Public Health in Romania, the MAE emphasizes that there is the possibility that certain states/areas be included by the Romanian authorities on the list of countries/areas with high epidemiological risk later. "It should be borne in mind that flights to/from the respective states/areas may also be canceled."In this context, the MAE recommends that the Romanian citizens consult the web page of the National Institute of Public Health from Romania for updated information regarding the list of states with epidemiological risk (https://www.cnscbt.ro/index.php/liste-zone-afectate-covid -19), as well as the MAE website, especially the COVID-19 travel alerts for Europe: http://www.mae.ro/node/51880 and COVID-19 travel alerts for other regions: http://www.mae.ro/node/51982, for information on the measures adopted by other states in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.Also, the MAE recommends Romanian citizens abroad to keep in touch with airlines and tour operators, depending on the particular situations in which they find themselves, in order to identify alternatives to return to Romania if the situation requires it."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, is prepared to provide consular assistance to Romanian citizens, according to the legal competences and with strict observance of the measures adopted both by the Romanian authorities and by the foreign authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the same release.