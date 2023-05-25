MAE: Romanian citizen detained in Libya, released on Thursday

The Romanian citizen held in custody by the Libyan authorities was released on Thursday and is safe, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

MAE states that the steps taken to solve the situation of the Romanian citizen and his release have been carried out "consistently and strongly on several levels, both bilaterally, through repeated dialogue of the Romanian Embassy to Libya (relocated to Tunis) with the Libyan authorities at various levels, and through actions taken, at the request of MAE, by the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) to Libya and by the EU Delegation in Tripoli.

The situation of this Romanian citizen had been in the attention of the Romanian Ministry since mid-April. AGERPRES