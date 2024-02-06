Subscription modal logo Premium

Magnitude 4 earthquake recorded in Ialomita County Monday night

A magnitude 4 earthquake occurred Monday night at 23:50 local time in Ialomita County - southeastern Romania, at a depth of 15.8 km, the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.

The following cities are closest to the epicenter: Slobozia - 24 km east, Buzau - 62 km north, Bucharest - 79 km west, and Ploiesti - 91 km northwest.

As many as 36 earthquakes have been recorded in Romania since the beginning of this year, with Richter magnitudes between 2.1 and 4.3.

The strongest tremor last year measured 5.7, and happened on February 14 in Gorj County, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.

