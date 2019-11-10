MAI: 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents since opening of polling stations

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MAI) Monica Dajbok informed on Sunday that the authorities received 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents recorded at national level since the opening of the polling stations this morning.

"There were no such serious incidents likely to affect the public order or the unfolding of the electoral process recorded until now," Dajbog said in a press statement at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior (MAI).She showed that the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, ordered that representatives of the central structures of the MAI be sent to every county to support the local authorities in solving all notifications with celerity."The MAI specialists immediately verify every notification that they receive, establishing if the signaled aspects confirm or not. So far, there were five such notification that did not check. Also, there was a single fine given, in the Olt County, worth 500 lei, over the abusive call of the emergency number 112. The rest of the notifications are pending verification," said Dajbog.She also spoke about a medical case recorded in Vaslui, where the ambulance was called for the replacer of the president of one of the polling stations and another member of the same section, while a woman from Ilfov was transported to the hospital after feeling ill inside a polling station.Moreover, in Vrancea, the voting process got temporarily suspended because the polling station president had some health problems and he is being granted medical assistance now at the location.In Suceava, two polling stations remained without power, the intervention teams being immediately called.Monica Dajbog added that, in general, notifications were about the lack of stamps or giving advice to the voters at the polling station for whom to vote and the continuation of the electoral propaganda.