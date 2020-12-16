MAI: No intention to promote amendment of military pensions system

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) mentions on Wednesday that there hasn't been, there is not and there will be no intent to promote, support or elaborate a legislative initiative in view of modifying the legal provisions regarding the military pension system or the conditions relating to the age conditions for acceding to this right.

The mentions come in the context of information appearing in the public space referring to amending the retirement conditions for MAI employees, in view of covering the personnel deficit.

"At the level of the Internal Affairs Ministry there hasn't been, there is not and there will be no intent to promote, support or elaborate a legislative initiative in view of modifying the legal provisions regarding military pensions or the conditions relating to age for accessing this right. This is the official position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' leadership, publicly assumed and supported also through the press statement of November 27," MAI informs