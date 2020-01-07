MAI responds to call launched at European level by having forces ready to be sent to Australia

The Ministry of Interior (MAI) announces that it has gathered forces that are now ready to be sent to Australia.

"MAI answered to a call launched at the European level and has gathered rescue forces that are ready to be sent to Australia. The European Union activated its Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM), as a reaction to the extended bushfire in Australia. Thus, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of the European Union launched a call this evening to the member states to communicate in the shortest while how many forces they can send to Australia, to help with the situation there," informed the Ministry of Interior.In this context, the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, informed the PM about the call from the ERCC of the EU, the latter asking further for information about the human and logistic resources that could be made available to be deployed to Australia."President Klaus Iohannis informed the EU about the resources Romania is able to provide and that our country is ready to have them sent as soon as possible. Once with the activation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU will establish a reserve of forces ready to intervene in the event of a disaster, with the help of the countries that have such capabilities available, which capabilities the Australian officials will then be able to access in full or in part, depending on the need and of the development of the situation in this state," specified the MAI.