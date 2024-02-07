MAI's online service HUB, accessed more than 4.5 million times in one year of operation

The Ministry of Internal Affair (MAI)'s online service HUB, through which citizens can request and obtain various official documents, has been accessed more than 4.5 million times in just one year of operation, with 362,400 unique users registered, informs a press release of the Ministry sent to AGERPRES.

On 1 February 2023, the service for issuing criminal records online was made operational.

"In the same period, almost 350,000 citizens obtained the criminal record certificate online, over 210,000 people obtained, from their own computer, the records of traffic sanctions and over 980,000 citizens have made an appointment through the MAI HUB to obtain a passport," the source said.

Streamlining the procedures for obtaining documents for beneficiaries and facilitating online interaction with public service providers are likely to create benefits and reduce the time it takes to issue documents, as well as reduce administrative costs by avoiding trips to the public relations office.

The HUB provides a one-stop-shop for the Ministry's electronic public services, facilitating simple and efficient access to essential information and resources.

"With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, the HUB aligns with modern digitisation requirements, with a focus on ease of navigation and interaction. Also, by adopting a 'cloud ready' environment, the system is ready to efficiently ensure the security and accessibility of data," says MAI.