MAI's Vela: 372 organised crime rings dismantled since the beginning of the year

The police and prosecutors have managed to dismantle 372 criminal rings since the beginning of the year, following complex activities to prevent and combat crime, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Thursday.

"This year, 1,124 operational actions were carried out, of which 355 were large-scale operations in which 3,434 house searches were carried out. Following the activity of the Ministry of Interior, DIICOT (The Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) and other partners, 372 groups were dismantled," Vela said in a press statement.He said 1,203 people were detained, 1,038 held into pre-trial arrest, and 700 were sent to trial.