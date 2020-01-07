Managers estimate relative stability in industry, trade and services by February 2020

The activity carried out in the manufacturing industry, retail trade and services will register a relative stability in the next three months, whereas prices will increase in the manufacturing industry and constructions, according to the trends which the Romanian managers anticipate for December 2019 - February 2020, according to the business tendency survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Within the survey of December 2019, managers of the manufacturing industry forecast a relative stability of the production volume (balance -5 percent) for the next three months. Regarding the manufacturing of other means of transport a growth is estimated (balance +18 percent).Regarding the number of employees, a relative stability is estimated, the balance standing at -4 percent overall manufacturing. For the prices of industrial products a moderate growth is forecasted in the next three months (balance +8 percent).According to the December 2019 estimations, the construction activity will register a decrease of the production volume in the next three months (balance -32 percent). Managers estimate a moderate decrease of the total number of employees (balance -15 percent).In respect to the prices of construction works, a moderate growth is estimated (balance +9 percent).In the retail sector, managers estimated a relative stability trend of the economic activity for the next three months (balance +3 percent). The volume of orders placed by the trade units with the suppliers of goods will also register a relative stability (balance -2 percent).Employers estimate a moderate increase of the number of employees (balance +14 percent) for the next three months. For the next period, company managers estimate a growth of the retail prices (balance +26 percent).According to the estimations of December 2019, the demand for services (turnover) will register a relative stability in the next three months (balance +3 percent).In the services sector, a relative stability in the number of employees is estimated (balance +2 percent). According to managers' opinion, the selling or invoice prices of performance-related pay will also register a relative stability (balance +5 percent).