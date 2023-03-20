MApN - bill on including civil personnel's activities in special and exceptional working conditions

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) has put into public consultation a draft normative act initiated and drafted by the institutions of defence, public order and national security, in order to create the normative framework to allow the civil personnel's activities from their own institutions to be included in special and exceptional working conditions.

According to a press release of the Defence Ministry sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the legislative proposal aims to create the right of civilian personnel working in defence, public order and national security institutions to reduce their contribution period to the public pension system under exceptional conditions or under special conditions through granting additional periods for the calculation of length of service, with a view to retirement, according to the provisions enforceable to military personnel, policemen, respectively.

"Currently, the civil personnel from the public institutions of defence, public order and national security carry out their activity in military units, in the same workplaces and together with military personnel, policemen and public officials with special status from the penitentiary administration system. For example, according to the provisions of article 43 paragraph (1) of Law no. 346/2006 on the organization and functioning of the National Defence Ministry, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, the staff of the National Defence Ministry is made up of military personnel and civil personnel," the news release shows.

Furthermore, the quoted source states, the civilian staff from the military units are employed in contractual positions or in public positions and exercise almost all the professions and occupations existing at national level.

According to the ministry, the adoption of this legislative initiative will contribute directly to the increase of the professional performance of civil personnel who carry out activities together and under the same conditions as military and police personnel, through a motivation corresponding to the requirements imposed by the workplace and the activities carried out in defence institutions, public order and national security and increasing organizational efficiency, by strengthening the cohesion of mixed microstructures from the point of view of the statute of the personnel which compose them.