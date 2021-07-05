 
     
MApN: Bulgarian Chief of Defence - official visit in Romania, from Tuesday to Thursday

mapn ministerul apararii nationale armata

Chief of Defence of Bulgaria, Admiral Emil Eftimov, will be carrying out a visit in Romania, from Tuesday to Thursday, following the invitation of Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Defence (MApN) to AGERPRES, the discussions of the military officials will focus on increasing cooperation through the joint participation in a series of regional initiatives and bilateral and multinational exercises, as well as on consolidating measures in the Black Sea within the NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence.

The schedule includes meetings at the Headquarters Multinational Brigade South East in Craiova, the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East in Bucharest, the 8th Tactical Operative Rockets Brigade and the 282th Armored Brigade in Focsani, as well as the 74 PATRIOT Regiment in the Mihai Bravu garrison. The visit will also include meetings of Admiral Emil Eftimov with Bulgarian military assigned in allied structures deployed on our country's territor, Agerpres informs..

