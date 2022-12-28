Maramures: Two helicopters are searching for last of the six Ukrainians lost in the mountains

Two helicopters are involved in the search operation for the last of the six Ukrainians who got lost in the Maramuresului Mountains, at an altitude of 1,800 metres, the spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei Territorial Border Police Inspectorate, Oana Parcalab, informed on Wednesday.

"At this moment, the search activities are still ongoing. The IGAv helicopter, with a border policeman on board, is flying over the area again. Also, another SMURD helicopter is serving the search operation," stated Oana Parcalab, Agerpres informs.

Another Ukrainian citizen, who was found dead in a ravine in the alpine area by a local, was extracted with the help of a helicopter.

"At the same time, the deceased person was extracted from the area by the SMURD helicopter with a winch, which later landed at the Paltinu Cabin [in the Maramuresului Mountains - editor's note], wherefrom the colleagues from the Maramures County Police Inspectorate will take over the case," stated Oana Parcalab.

Four of the six Ukrainians who crossed into Romania, in the afternoon of December 24, were recovered alive by rescuers, while another one was found dead. The search for the six persons started on Wednesday, when the weather conditions became much more favorable.

The Maramures Mountain Resuce Service is also involved in the search operation.