Marcel Ciolacu: PSD must return to table of European dialogue

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) must return to the table of the European dialogue and give up non-constructive, aimless attitudes, the party leader, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Sunday.

"I wish and strongly believe that the PSD needs to regain its dimension as European party. We must reconnect with Europe! The PSD must return to the table of the European dialogue and not go back to closed, non-constructive and aimless attitudes.We must advocate with dignity, but also with wisdom for the interests of our country. This is the PSD's path, this is Romania's path!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.