 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Marius Copil qualifies for round of 16 of Forli Challenger Tournament

Marius Copil

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the Challenger Tournamnet in Forli, Italy, with total prize money worth 45,730 euros, after having defeated Russian Pavel Kotov, fourth seeded, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, Agerpres reports.

Copil (31 years, ATP's 280th) won after two hours and 40 minutes to a younger (23) and better ranked (ATP's 225th) opponent.

Copil secured a cheque of 730 euros and 7 ATP points and in the round of 16 he will meet for the first time US Alexander Rtschard (27, ATP's 276th).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.