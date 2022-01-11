Marius Copil qualifies for round of 16 of Forli Challenger Tournament

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the Challenger Tournamnet in Forli, Italy, with total prize money worth 45,730 euros, after having defeated Russian Pavel Kotov, fourth seeded, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, Agerpres reports.

Copil (31 years, ATP's 280th) won after two hours and 40 minutes to a younger (23) and better ranked (ATP's 225th) opponent.Copil secured a cheque of 730 euros and 7 ATP points and in the round of 16 he will meet for the first time US Alexander Rtschard (27, ATP's 276th).