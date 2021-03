The risk of avalanches in the Bucegi massive is maximum, after snowing continuously for 24 hours, which resulted in a substantial fresh snow layer, according to AGERPRES.

According to the data posted by the Busteni Mountain Rescuers on their Facebook page on Friday the risk of avalanche is maximum, namely five on a scale from one to five.

In this context, the mountain rescuers recommend tourist avoid hiking this weekend, in order to avoid accidents from happening, mentioned the same source.