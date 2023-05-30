May 30 in history

Yiddish Theatre, Language Day

1492 - The construction of the church dedicated to St. George begins at the Princely Court in Harlau. This is the first Moldavian monument with outer wall painting dating from the rule of Prince Petru Rares (May 30 - October 28)

1598 - Emperor Rudolf II (1576 - 1608) and Wallachian Prince Michael the Brave (1593-1601) sign a treaty at the Dealu Monastery, under which the hereditary rule of the latter is acknowledged

1854 - Birth of mathematician and astronomer Constantin Gogu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 30, 1897)

1928 - The drama Napasta / The Bane based on I. L. Caragiale's play, with music composed by Sabin Dragoi, premieres at the Romanian Opera House in Bucharest

1929 - Birth of publicist and translator Doina Cornea, founder member of the Group for Social Dialogue and of the Civic Alliance (d. May 3, 2018)

1949 - Death of literary historian, prose writer and diplomat of Aromanian origin Marcu Beza, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. June 29, 1882)

1968 - Death of archaeologist, historian, anthropologist and geographer Constantin Nicolaescu-Plopsor, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 20, 1900)

1991 - The joint Romania-EC Committee established under the Trade, Commercial and Economic Cooperation Agreement holds its first session in Bucharest. The Romanian delegation referred to the chairman of the community side the letter officially asking for the start of negotiations for the association to the EEC

1993 - Death of poet Ion Sofia Manolescu (b. November 24, 1909)

1994 - Bill on farming income tax is signed into law

1995 - Death of prose writer, poet and translator Stefana Velisar Teodoreanu (b. October 17, 1897)

2016 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes at Cotroceni Palace, Prince Charles of Wales, on a visit to Romania. Prince Charles also meets PM Dacian Ciolos

2022 - President Klaus Iohannis participates in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, in Brussels, focused on the security situation and the consequences generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (30-31).AGERPRES