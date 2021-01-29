Mayor Dan: PMB budget, poorly managed; things we uncover - beyond any imagination

General mayor of the capital Nicusor Dan states that discussions on the draft budget went on during Thursday and expresses his confidence that the current administration will manage to repair "a lot of the damage of those who destroyed the city".

"Today's conclusion does not differ much from the others. I knew that the City Hall budget was poorly managed by the previous administration, which chose to throw money on leisure and less on fair and necessary investments for people, but the things we uncover every day are beyond imagination. As soon as we finish the debates, that is, next Monday, we will give a first form to the budget. What I can already say is that many of the unnecessary expenses so far will not be found in the new budget. We are cutting down on prodigality and saving money and bringing in European funds for what Bucharest really needs, but the results may not be seen immediately in a few days or months, but we will certainly be able to repair a lot of the damage of those who have destroyed the city and we will be able to conduct important projects for the Capital," the general mayor wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that the debates were attended by the directors of cultural and entertainment institutions subordinated to the City Hall, as well as those from the management of the Real Estate Fund Administration, the Local Police, the representatives of the General Directorate of Records, Zoos and Youth and Senior Centers.

Also, according to a Bucharest City Hall (PMB) press release, the deputy mayors of the Capital, Stelian Bujduveanu and Horia Tomescu, as well as municipal councilors from the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest were present at the meeting.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations also participated, such as the Common Front for Housing Rights, Active Watch, ARCEN, Cismigiu Civic Initiative Group, EDIT, Cultural Association for Art Education, Node Makerspace, BASAR, Funky Citizen.