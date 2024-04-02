Subscription modal logo Premium

Men's handball team CS Dinamo Bucharest qualifies for EHF European League quarterfinals

CS Dinamo Bucharest qualified for the quarterfinals of the EHF European League men's handball competition, after defeating the Danish team Bjerringbro-Silkeborg away, with a score of 27-24 (16-8). on Tuesday evening, in the second leg of the play-off.

The Romanian champions had also won in Bucharest, with a score of 37-34.

The team coached by Xavi Pascual played an exceptional first half at Silkeborg, entering halftime with an eight-goal lead, 16-8, after the maximum difference was ten goals (13-3, 14-4).

In the quarterfinals, Dinamo will face another Danish team, Skjern Handbold, on April 23 in Bucharest and on April 30 away.

