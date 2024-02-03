MEP Strugariu (REPER) considers possible referral to ECHR if decision to merge elections is made

REPER Party co-chair, MEP Ramona Strugariu calls for political predictability and announces that she will use all legal levers, including a possible referral to the European Court of Human Rights, if the decision on the merger of elections is made.

"An essential aspect of the merger that the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and the PNL [the National Liberal Party], in their rush for mandates and personal rescues, overlook is that it violates constitutional rights. And I'm not just talking about the rights of young people who would have turned 18 by the local elections, in a natural timetable, or of those who study/work in a locality other than their home town and want to vote there," Strugariu wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

She claims that a merger of elections violates her right to be elected, according to articles 37 and 38 of the Romanian Constitution, because she intends to run in the European Parliament election and to assume a local candidacy.

"There are certainly more Romanian politicians in my situation. And I won't stop, I hope those who are in the same situation as mine won't either. I am waiting for a decision and if this decision will be in favour of the merger I will appeal it in court and I will defend my rights up to the European Court of Human Rights, because it is the natural thing to do. The more the merrier. I hope that the PNL and the PSD have the wisdom to weigh well such political foolishness, which can cost them dearly. Very dearly. And from a legal point of view, and at the polls," wrote Ramona Strugariu.