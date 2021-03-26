Metro protest/Capital Police: Metrorex files complaint on terrorism prevention and combat breach

Metrorex notified the Capital Police on the situation at the metro, invoking the breach of the law on terrorism prevention and combat, the complaint having been filed on an emergency basis with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), according to AGERPRES.

According to a Friday release, the Capital Police announced they received a notification from Metrorex, on a breach of article 1 of Law 535/2004 on the prevention and combat of terrorism.

Metro traffic is blocked by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the USLM trade union in Unirii Square Station, by going down on the lines and preventing the circulation of passenger trains.