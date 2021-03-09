 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mihaela Buzarnescu picks up two wins in one day in WTA Guadalajara Open

buzarnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu (WTA No. 136) made a strong start to her campaign in the WTA 250 Guadalajara tournament (Mexico), clinching two victories on Monday, in the singles and doubles events, according to AGERPRES.

In the opening round of the singles event, 32-year-old Buzarnescu defeated Coco Vandeweghe of the US 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2, after almost three hours of play (2 h 59 min), securing a cheque for $ 3,675 and 30 WTA points. In the round of sixteen she will face the winner between No. 2 seed, Czech Marie Bouzkova, and Romania's Irina Bara.

In the doubles tournament, 4th seeded Buzarnescu and German Anna-Lena Friedsam won 6-4, 6-2 against Ana Blinkova (Russia)/Kristina Kucova (Slovakia) after one hour and 13 minutes.

For this success, the pairing Buzarnescu/Friedsam earned $ 2,300 and 60 WTA doubles points. Their next opponents will be the winners of the match Aliona Bolsova (Spain)/Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) - Eri Hozumi/Miyu Kato (Japan).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.