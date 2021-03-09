Mihaela Buzarnescu picks up two wins in one day in WTA Guadalajara Open

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu (WTA No. 136) made a strong start to her campaign in the WTA 250 Guadalajara tournament (Mexico), clinching two victories on Monday, in the singles and doubles events, according to AGERPRES.

In the opening round of the singles event, 32-year-old Buzarnescu defeated Coco Vandeweghe of the US 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2, after almost three hours of play (2 h 59 min), securing a cheque for $ 3,675 and 30 WTA points. In the round of sixteen she will face the winner between No. 2 seed, Czech Marie Bouzkova, and Romania's Irina Bara.

In the doubles tournament, 4th seeded Buzarnescu and German Anna-Lena Friedsam won 6-4, 6-2 against Ana Blinkova (Russia)/Kristina Kucova (Slovakia) after one hour and 13 minutes.

For this success, the pairing Buzarnescu/Friedsam earned $ 2,300 and 60 WTA doubles points. Their next opponents will be the winners of the match Aliona Bolsova (Spain)/Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) - Eri Hozumi/Miyu Kato (Japan).