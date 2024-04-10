Minibus with migrants, stopped by authorities before exiting Romania

A minibus driven by a young man who was hiding 11 migrants was stopped by the authorities from leaving the country through the Nadlac border crossing point and the Romanian driver is under criminal investigation.

"A Romanian citizen aged 24 years old, driving a van registered in Romania, showed up for border formalities on the way out of the country. According to the documents accompanying the goods, he was transporting car parts on the Romania-Spain route. Following a thorough check of the vehicle, 11 foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment," Arad Border Police said on Wednesday.

Following checks it was established that the migrants are from Egypt, Pakistan and India, and are aged between 20 and 39 years. They entered Romania legally on the basis of personal documents.

The driver is under investigation for smuggling migrants and the foreigners in the van for attempting to cross the state border fraudulently.