Minister Caciu: Romania to collect 288 M euros from EC to speed up implementation of key investments under RePowerEU

Romania will collect 288 million from the European Commission, this amount representing a confirmation of the constant efforts to build a more modern, cleaner Romania and aligned with contemporary standards, the Minister of European investments and projects Adrian Caciu says.

The European Commission made payments to Romania, but also to 8 other countries, representing pre-financing from the funds allocated to REPowerEU, component 16 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Therefore, 288 million euros will go to Romania in the form of non-refundable financial support, and this pre-financing will contribute to accelerating the implementation of key measures, investments and reforms included in the new REPowerEU chapter.

Thus, the achievement of the objectives related to energy saving, clean energy production and diversification of energy supply sources will be financed, with the aim of making Europe independent of fossil fuels, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The pre-financing represents 20% of the additional funds allocated for the financing of the new REPowerEU chapters related to the member states.

The new REPowerEU chapter includes two new reforms and seven investments that focus on accelerating the production of green energy, increasing the energy efficiency of buildings and retraining and improving the workforce in the field of green energy generation.

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has paid pre-financing related to the REPowerEU funds within the Recovery and Resilience Facility to 9 states, including Romania. The amounts will be granted as follows: 145.1 million euros to Belgium, 585.1 million euros to Croatia in the form of grants and loans, 20.9 million euros to Cyprus, 25.4 million euros to Finland, 158.7 million euros to Greece, 551.2 million euros to Italy, 26.9 million euros to Latvia, 288 million euros to Romania in the form of grants and 340 million euros to Spain in the form of loans.

In November, the European Commission positively evaluated Romania's amended Recovery and Resilience Plan, which includes a chapter on REPowerEU. The financing offered currently amounts to 28.5 billion euros (14.9 billion euros in the form of loans and 13.6 billion euros in the form of grants), the plan including 66 reforms and 111 investments.

The REPowerEU chapter presented by Romania consists of two new reforms and seven investments aimed at fulfilling the objectives of the REPowerEU plan to make Europe independent of fossil fuels coming from Russia well before 2030. These measures aim to accelerate the production of green energy, promote the energy efficiency of buildings, as well as the retraining and improvement of the workforce in the field of green energy production.

Romania's modified plan places a strong emphasis on the green transition, allocating 44.1% (up from 41% in the initial plan) of available funds for measures supporting climate objectives.