Minister: Environment Ministry to prevent all Bystroye Canal works that could affect Danube Delta ecosystem

The Environment Ministry will forbid all works along the Bystroye Canal that could affect the Danube Delta biodiversity and ecosystem, given that neither the Romanian, nor the Ukrainian national legislation allow such works in that area, Environment Minister Barna Tanczos said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry has two environmental procedures opened with the Ukrainian side regarding investments in the Danube Delta area. Both procedures are based on Ukrainian and Romanian national law, respectively on international conventions - the ESPOO Convention in particular. Neither the Romanian, nor the Ukrainian national legislation allows for works to be carried out in that area that would endanger the biodiversity and ecosystems of the Danube Delta," the Environment Minister said in a video statement.

Regarding the works that took place in the Ukrainian side of the Delta, Barna emphasized that the relevant ministries will look into all the works performed along the navigable canals.

"I am convinced that communication solutions with the Ukrainian side will be found through diplomatic channels. I emphasize once again that the Environment Ministry will follow these works according to procedures based on European and international conventions and we will prevent all works that may affect the biodiversity and ecosystem of the Danube Delta," the Environment minister added.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu told a press conference on Wednesday that there are signals that Ukraine is currently dredging the Bystroye Canal, which could impact the Danube Delta environment, and that the Foreign Affairs and the Environment ministries both must express a position and come up with a public information.

In mid-July 2022, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu declared that the Romanian side has given its consent for the transit of grain ships from Ukraine along the Chilia arm and through the Bystroye Canal. The construction of this canal by the Ukrainian side is a reason for dispute between Romania and Ukraine.