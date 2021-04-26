Minister Mihaila: We are about to create working group at MH level to cooperate with the one at gov't

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila on Monday said that a working group will be set up at the Ministry of Health, to collaborate with the Government on the relaxation measures, reports agerpres.

According to the Minister, the working group will also aim to "get hospitals back to normal" so that non-COVID patients can have "better access to health services."

"We are in the process of setting up a working group at the level of the Health Ministry, which will collaborate with the Government's working group on the relaxation measures, and this working group will have two objectives: the relaxation measures that will be taken if the pandemic allows us, starting with June 1, and the second objective will be the normalization of the situation in hospitals, outpatient clinics and family doctors' offices in terms of a work schedule, number of patients, so that non-COVID patients will have more access to health services," said Minister Ioana Mihaila.Last Thursday, the first meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Romania's return to normality, starting with June 1, 2021, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, took place at the Government headquarters.