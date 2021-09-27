Minister of Energy: European Commission to come up with recommendations on offsetting energy bills

The European Commission will come up in the next period with a set of recommendations on the measures that Member States can take to offset energy bills, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said Monday in the parliamentary committee of inquiry on energy price.

"Last week I went to the EU Energy Ministers Council where we discussed the issue of price, I was the first to raise this issue, and the message was taken up by Greek colleagues. Together we will draft a common position," the minister said.

He said he is waiting for a response from the Commission in the coming days.The official reminded that the Government plans to compensate the energy bills for 13 million Romanians, through an emergency ordinance, and is working on an aid measure for small and medium-sized enterprises as well."It includes household consumers who have a consumption of up to 200 kWh per month for electricity and up to 1,200 cubic meters per year for gas," the minister reiterated.One of the causes that led to the increase in prices is the price of the carbon emissions certificate, which increased from 15 euros last year to over 60 euros this year.AGERPRES