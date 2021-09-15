Minister of Energy: Romanian state to subsidize electricity bills for 13 million Romanians

The Romanian state will compensate the electricity bills for approximately 13 million Romanians who have a monthly consumption between 30 kWh and 200 kWh, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday in a briefing at the end of the Government meeting.

"I presented today in the Government in first reading the draft emergency ordinance for subsidizing the Romanians' electricity and gas bills," he specified.

The minister showed that the difference between the lowest market price, 64 bani per kWh including all taxes, and the average, 82 bani per kWh will be subsidized, Agerpres.ro informs.

"This difference of 18 bani per kWh will be fully subsidized from the state budget. Almost 13 million Romanians will benefit from this measure," Popescu added.