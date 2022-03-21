Minister Romascanu: Poetry can be a tool for learning

Poetry can also be a tool for learning, which we must not forget to use, said the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, in his message on the World Poetry Day.

"When God wants to communicate with those on earth, he chooses a man or a woman whom others call a Poet, and sends His thought through the waves of grace. Food for the soul, poetry can also be a tool for learning, which we must not forget. Parents and teachers have a duty to open books and read these drops of soul to their children. Today, on World Poetry Day, I invite you to read a poem, we are richer with every verse!," said Lucian Romascanu, according to a press release of the Ministry of Culture, sent on Monday to AGERPRES.Representatives of the Ministry of Culture point out that music, theatre, film and all other forms of visual art have poetry at their core."By summing up the emotions and feelings of humanity in words laid out on paper, which flow in the sense of a language of universal creativity, poetry has today, more than ever, a unifying and peaceful role. It is also the day of those who find refuge in the reading of poems, but also of those who contribute through their own talent to the enrichment of the cultural heritage," reads the press release.