Ministers Stefan-Radu Oprea and Peter Altmaier discuss development of German investments in Romania

The priorities of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union and development of German investments in Romania were the main topics discussed at the bilateral meeting of the Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, Stefan-Radu Oprea, and the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, Peter Altmaier.

The meeting took place on Thursday evening, in the context of the informal meeting in Bucharest of trade ministers from the EU member states, which takes place on February 21-22, 2019, informs a release of the said ministry sent to AGERPRES on Friday.The two high officials also discussed topical issues in trade policy, among the mentioned priorities being the initiation of negotiations between the European Union and the United States of America and the modernization of the World Trade Organization (WTO).At the meeting they also discussed topics related to the investment climate in Romania, contribution of German investments to the Romania's economic growth and concrete possibilities of increasing German direct investments. The two ministries reiterated their support for the development of Romanian-German trade relations, through actions meant to promote cooperation between the two states, for instance within the Romanian-German Cooperation Council, reads the MMACA release."Our mutual interest in stimulating cooperation in energy resources production for electro-mobility imposes us to identify common actions, under an action plan, for accomplishing this goal," reads the same source.Germany is an important trade partner of Romania, with trade exchanges between the two states estimated at 33 billion euros in 2018, an increase of approximately 10 per cent compared with 2017.





Ministers of Trade in the EU member states are meeting on Friday at the Parliament Palace to discuss the process of modernization of the WTO and trade relations between the EU and USA.