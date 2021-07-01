Ministry of Finance borrowed 2.231 billion lei from banks on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 2.231 billion lei from banks on Thursday through two government securities issues, according to data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Thus, MF attracted 453.4 million lei through a bond issue with a maturity of 41 months, at an average yield of 2.49%, and 1.778 billion lei through an issue of treasury certificates with a discount on one month, at a yield of 1.42%.

An additional tender is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 60 million lei to the yield set for bonds on Thursday.The Ministry of Finance planned, in July 2021, loans from commercial banks of 4.8 billion lei, of which 1.7 billion lei through three issues of discounted treasury certificates and 3.1 billion lei through eight government bond issues. The amount of 465 million lei can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders. The total amount, of 5.265 billion lei, is 140 million lei more than the one scheduled in June 2021 (5.125 billion lei) and will be aimed to refinance the public debt and the financing of the state budget deficit.