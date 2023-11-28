Ministry of Health informs 1,411 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were recorded Nov 20-26

The Ministry of Health informs on Tuesday that 1,411 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the week of November 20-26.

According to the same source, 403 of the new cases from last week are in reinfected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after they first got infected.

To date, 3,503,909 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded.

The incidence recorded at 14 days is 0.12.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 66 people were reconfirmed positive, the Ministry of Health stated.

As many as 393 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized healthcare units, the Ministry of Health informed.

According to the abovementioned source, 41 patients have been admitted in the ICU.

Of the total number of patients admitted, 51 are minors, 50 are being treated in healthcare units, and one in the ICU.

In the week of November 20-26, the National Institute of Public Health reported 23 deaths - 13 in men and 10 in women.

One death was registered in the 50-59 years age category, four in the 60-69 years category, 11 in the 70-79 years and 7 in the over 80 years category.

All the deceased patients had underlying conditions, and six were vaccinated against COVID.

To date, 68,636 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in our country.