Mircea Geoana: Immediate support for the Ukrainian people must be fully prepared and supported

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana emphasizes that the immediate support for the Ukrainian people, who are defending themselves against the Russian aggression, must be fully prepared and supported.

"Right now, the most important thing is immediate support for the Ukrainian people, who are defending themselves against the Russian aggression, and we need to make sure that they are fully prepared and supported," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Geoana recalls that the first day of the NATO Ministerial in Bucharest was dedicated to discussions about unity within the Alliance and the continuation of support for Ukraine.

"Together with our allies, we made additional commitments to NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, which will finance non-lethal support, including fuel and generators. Also yesterday [November 29, ed.n.], the G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting was held, where we discussed the commitments regarding the emergency infrastructure coordination mechanism to help Ukraine," the NATO Deputy Secretary General added.

The meeting of foreign ministers from NATO member countries in Bucharest continues on Wednesday.

On the second day of the meeting, a new session of the North Atlantic Council will take place with Finland and Sweden, countries invited to join the organization.

Afterwards, there will be a session in which the heads of diplomacy from the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, partner countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, will join the discussions.AGERPRES