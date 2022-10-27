More than 100 USR Prahova members, including MP Politeanu, leave party

MP Mihai Politeanu announced on Thursday that, together with over 100 members of the Prahova Save Romania Union (USR), he was resigning from the party, accusing that the county branch was placed "under National Liberal Party Prahova and Baron Iulian Dumitrescu."

In a social media post, Politeanu says that 103 signatories of an open letter, including himself, have decided to resign from USR.

"We, the more than 100 signatories of this open letter, members of USR Prahova, decided today to resign together from USR, considering the takeover of the branch by a group of opportunists who, with the active support of USR's national management, decided to place the branch under PNL Prahova and Baron Iulian Dumitrescu. Many other colleagues will resign individually or permanently withdraw from the activity of the branch. The majority of the USR National Bureau and chairman Drula chose, either out of political cynicism, or due to a lack of vision, to prioritise the promotion of individuals obedient to the majority team in the National Bureau of USR and also to PNL, to the detriment of internal democracy, the legitimate values and interests of USR in Prahova, and also of our voters," reads the post, told Agerpres.

The list of signatories published on the MP's Facebook page comprises 103 people, including Politeanu.